Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Dances to Jingle Bells As She Sends Christmas Wishes to Fans; Watch

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actors who is popularly known for playing the role of Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi’s show of the same name. She often drops adorable videos and pictures on social media, which are undoubtedly treat for her fans. On Sunday too, Rupali dropped an adorable video to send Christmas wishes to her fans.

In the video, Rupali Ganguly wore a red top with blue trousers. She also added a Christmas cap to her look and curled her hair. She was seen dancing to the jingle bell music and looked cutest. In the caption of her video, Rupali wrote, “Time of the year to go lil extra dancing, as the Santa comes with his bag full of joy and makes us happier !! Merry Merry Christmas…" Check out Rupali Ganguly’s video here:

Soon after the video was shared, several fans took to the comment section showering love on their favourite actress. “Whoo hoo!!! I LOVE THESE VIBES," one of the fans wrote. “Merry Christmas mam……..apka show mera favorite show hai…aap har tyohar mnate ho show mein," another comment read. “Soo cute merry christmas ma’am," a third comment read.

Rupali Ganguly is very active on social media and often drops videos on her Instagram handle from the sets of Anupamaa. Just a few days ago, she shared a behind-the-scenes video which opened with Rupali flaunting her pink saree and then panned to her co-stars including Gaurav Khanna and Adhik Mehta among others. Prior to this, she had shared a heartfelt note to extend birthday wishes to her “ajab but gajab, non-stop entertainment ka bundle” co-star Gaurav Khanna.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on televsion which has been ruling TRP charts for almost two years now.

