Anupamaa Alert: Following Vanraj's Evil Plan, Anupama Decides to Break Partnership With Anuj 

In the recent episode of the popular show Anupamaa, Vanraj insitigated Malvika against her brother Anuj Kapadia. This came after Anuj and Anupama asked Malvika to end her business partnership with Vanraj and claimed that his intentions were not right. However, irked Vanraj decided to play the victim card.

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj continues to instigate Malvika and adds that she is the one who has been sacrificing in this brother-sister relationship. He goes on to say that Malvika has been suffering because of her brother and claimed that Anuj was using her for his advantage. He then tells Malvika that her relationship is just one way where sacrifices are only asked. Playing the victim card, Vanraj taunts Anupama that she must be really happy that she has broken his partnership with Malvika. Vanraj further claims that even though he is really happy for her success, Anupama continues to seek revenge from him. Vanraj also accuses Anupama took revenge on him because he left her for Kavya. He further alleged that even though he tried to mend things with her, it was Anupama who wanted a divorce.

While this leaves Anuj and Anupamaa shocked, Malvika gets manipulated. She blames her brother for taking away all her happiness.

Anuj tries to explain to Malvika that what he did was for her best. However, Malvika has a different tale to tell. She says that she loved Akshay but it was Anuj who didn’t want her to be with him. Heartbroken Malvika further adds that after a long time she met Vanraj who became her good friend, but Anuj once again asked her to break her relationship. Malvika shocked Anuj asking him to break his ties with Anupama.

Later, Anupama blames herself for widening differences between Anuj and Malvika. Therefore, she decides to break her business partnership with Anuj Kapadia. She packs her bags and hands over project files to Anuj. She also apologises for all the trouble that Vanraj created.

Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP chart for weeks now. The show stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani and Madalsa Sharma in key roles. It airs on Star Plus.

