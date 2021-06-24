Anupamaa: Amid Rumours of Tiff Between Rupali and Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma Posts Fun Video With Cast

Daily soap Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts and has been one of the most loved TV shows. With several twists and turns, the show manages to hold the attention of its viewers. With the show soaring to new heights, several reports recently claimed that all is not well between Anupamaa co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. It has been reported that a cold war between the two has divided the star cast into two groups. But a video shared by Madalsa Sharma, who is playing the role of Kavya, brushes away all the rumours.

The video features Madalsa along with Anagha Bhosale portraying Nandini and Paras Kalnawat who plays Samar on the hit show. The video commences with Paras lip-syncing to O Meri Zohra Jabi and over-enthusiastic Madalsa and Anagha can’t resist praising him.

Earlier, in a conversation with Bollywood Life, Madalsa was also quizzed about the cold war between Rupali and Sudhanshu. The actress categorically refuted the rumours.

The star cast of Anupamaa often takes out time from their busy schedule to shoot fun reels for their fans. A few days back, Madalsa shared a video of her shaking a leg on Justin Wellington’s song Iko Iko (My Bestie) along with Anagha and Paras.

Nidhi Shah, who plays Kinjal Paritosh Shah in the popular show, had once shared a reel with Madalsa and Sudhanshu. The trio completed the Don’t rash challenge which was one of the popular trends of Instagram.

In the current track, Kavya and Vanraj Shah are married, while on her father-in-law’s insistence Anupamaa stays with them in their house.

