Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Regains Consciousness After Road Accident, MaAn Fans Call It 'Punar Milan'

Fans were left upset and heartbroken after a massive storm hit their favourite on-screen couple – Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. However, looks like things will get better now in the upcoming episodes. In Tuesday’s episode, we saw Anuj Kapadia regaining consciousness after the major road accident and the surgery that followed.

After Anuj Kapadia regained consciousness, he called Anupamaa and broke down as he looked at her. He expressed his love for her and said, ‘I love you’. Anupama too held him close and broke down. She then kissed his arm to reciprocate the love. With the ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ song playing in the background, the scene left MaAn fans teary-eyed too.

Several fans shared the clip on social media and talked about how it was no less than a ‘Punar milan’ for Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. “#Anupamaa’s Kanhaji answered as #AnujKapadia gains consciousness. ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ played as He held Her ‘pallu’ & ‘Tum Hi Hamari Manzil’ as She ‘kisses’ His forehead. Punar Milan,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “That “Anuuuuuu”, never sounded so beautiful before Finally finally.” Some of the fans also talked about how the scene was beautifully done by the actors, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna and is therefore worth watching again and again.

Her pallu – "his comfort zone"❤️ those flashbcks "Shararat shuru, Kapadia jii"

~ how much ur wifey & we miss these tactics of urs "chaliye ab bahut preshaan kr liya, ab uth v jaiyee, aankhe khol dijiye ne" these wordss#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/oEN2r65Ror — Munmun Kashyap (@MunmunKashyap2) August 16, 2022

Could not stop myself from tweeting today.

Our #MaAn in one frame 'FINALLY'.#Anupamaa's to Kanhaji answered as #AnujKapadia gains consciousness. 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' played as He held Her 'pallu' & 'Tum Hi Hamari Manzil' as She 'kisses' His forehead.

Punar Milan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pT3Axc6wag — Bindiya (@bindiya_kashyap) August 16, 2022

What is real love? Its #MaAn

Their meeting teared me up. Noone can love #Anupamaa the way #anujkapadia does. 1. Pallu scene

2. Ek duje ke vaaste

3. Tu hi manzil my love

4. I love you. Worth watching it again. I am all teary eyed. pic.twitter.com/ESDXOYANEt — Prachi agarwal (@PHamirbasia) August 16, 2022

However, with Anuj Kapadia regaining consciousness, it will be interesting to see what will be Barkha’s next plan since she was already planning to takeover the Kapadia’s business empire.

Taking about the show, Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for almost two years now. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

