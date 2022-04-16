Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna Flaunts His Clean-Shave Look, Rupali Ganguly Asks 'Yeh Kaun Hai?'

Gaurav Khanna has become everyone’s favourite ever since he entered Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia. He is widely loved by the audience. On Saturday, the actor took to social media and dropped a picture in which he can be seen flaunting his clean-shave look. In the selfies shared by Gaurav Khanna, the actor can be seen relaxing in a car. He wore a white hoodie and accessorised his look with black goggles. Don’t forget to miss his million-dollar smile!

“There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy…(sic)," the caption of Gaurav’s post reads. Among others, Rupali Ganguly took to the comment section of Gaurav’s post and joked about how unrecognisable the actor looks in his clean-shaven look. “Ye kaun hai (who is he)? Do I know him?" she wrote. Even Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal in the show Anupamaa, jokingly commented, “Which baby filter is this?"

Advertisement

Check out Gaurav Khanna’s New Look:

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna recently revealed how anxious or nervous he was before joining Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia. He explained that it was because he was joining the show midway and prior to his entry, the focus was only on Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. “When I was chosen for Anupama, I was apprehensive because I was joining a show midway and I’ve always preferred to work in a show from the beginning. But since it was a talented ensemble cast, I agreed. I had no idea how Anuj would be received by audiences and did not know whether my character would come this far. It is my experience of working in this medium that helped me bag this role," Gaurav Khanna told The Times of India.

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. The show revolves around a woman named Anupama and how she decides to live an independent life after discovering her husband’s affair 25 years after their marriage. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.