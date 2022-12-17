Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Calls Her Son Her Inspiration as He Wins the Karate Tournament

Rupali Ganguly might be winning the hearts of the fans with her impeccable acting skills in the hit television show Anupamaa but she is also a doting mother to her nine-year-old son Rudransh who is equally skilled but in the domain of Karate. As Rudransh recently bagged gold, silver and bronze medals in a recent tournament, Rupali couldn’t be more proud.

In a conversation with Times News Network, the Anupamaa actress who took out time out of her hectic schedule shared, “My son Rudransh is my inspiration! He really proved to be a determined child. He wasn’t feeling well past few days, he had a stomach ache and had not attended school for five days. But he insisted on going for the tournament. Initially, we thought we would take him to just watch it since he was so keen to go, but he came back winning three prestigious medals, making the entire family proud."

She further added that more than his victorious streak in the tournament, she was impressed by Rudransh’s determination to keep pushing himself even with a stomach ache. Rupali stated, “For me, the win was not the medals, it was more the fact that despite the stomach pain, he stayed back for the fight. The undying spirit and the commitment towards his craft is what makes my son a winner for me. The medals were a bonus, but I am an extremely proud mother because for a young boy to show this kind of determination was absolutely commendable. It’s amazing."

She also emphasized that her son has taught her to keep pushing in the right direction with his grit and determination. Rupali also shared that she was happy with how Rudransh manages his jam-packed school routine. The actress said, “As a mother, I feel that I am learning from my child every single day. I am busy shooting while he is busy with his school life routine, but I am happy with the way he manages things. My son’s fighting spirit is what teaches me that I need to go out there everyday and keep up the same attitude myself. At times it just surprises me how children can be so strong even when they are in their most vulnerable moments. We adults should learn this from them."

The drama series Anupamaa which is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee also stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey.

