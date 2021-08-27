Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Denies Wearing Bikini in Viral Poolside Pic, Slams Reports

Television and theatre actor Rupali Ganguly was recently in Lonavla, one of the most sought-after vacation spots in Maharashtra. The “Anupamaa" actor was accompanied by her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudraksh. On Wednesday, Rupali posted a photograph in which the mother-son duo is seen enjoying in a pool. Sharing the picture, she wished her son a very happy birthday and thanked him for “choosing” her as his mother. “Happy Birthday my Son Shine. Thank u for choosing me to be ur mother," she captioned the post.

The photo went viral, with her fans assuming that she was wearing a bikini in the picture. The actor took to Twitter on Friday to make a sarcastic comment on the whole episode by saying that even she didn’t know she had a bikini. She tweeted, “Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mere paas bikini hai bhi !! Kamaal hai aap logon ko mujhse zyaada pata hai! #gossip #wrongreporting." (sic)

Rupali enjoys a great fan following on Instagram. It won’t be wrong to say that her popularity is rising each passing day. The audience is loving Rupali, playing the role of a protagonist in “Anupama". The number of her followers on Instagram crossed one million last month and she thanked the fans for praising her and loving her work.

The actor is often seen hopping on the latest trends. Her take on ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ was loved by her fans. Her version of “Baspan Ka Pyaar", which she recorded with her co-actor Alpana Buch, had also left the Instagram users in splits, a few days ago.

Anupamaa topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) chart in the previous week with 4 million views. The daily soap has been airing on Star Plus since July 2020.

