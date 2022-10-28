Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Flaunts Red Hot Anarkali Suit on Beach; Video Goes Viral

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s social media handle is a treat for her fans. From her off-screen chemistry with her co-stars to adorable moments with her family members, you can find it all on her account. Recently, the actress took to the photo-sharing app to share a post of herself frolicking on a beach, in Indian traditional wear. The 45-year-old actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a red salwar kameez that was studded with sequin detail. She carried a matching red dupatta with the ensemble and sported some indoor (vermillion) on her forehead.

Rupali captioned the post and said: “And it went like 1-2-3”, quoting the viral song by the same name produced by French artist Kid Francescoli. She added a playful emoji with its tongue sticking out. Take a look at the video here.

While the actress flaunted a simple make-up look with a natural base and nude lipstick, she left her long, lustrous tresses open in a middle-parted look. She also wore dangly earrings, a nose pin, and a mangal sutra to complete the happy look.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of her post with appreciative statements. One Instagram user said: “Wow! You look gorgeous Rups! And that nose pin, uff uff uff!!” along with a heart and fire emoji. A second user said: “Woman in red! Keep rocking!”, along with fire emojis, heart emojis, and clapping emojis. A third user said: “Omg! Look at you!”, along with several, heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Rupali, who shot to nationwide fame after her stints in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, continues with her streak of popular roles. Her portrayal of Anupamaa has also earned her rave reviews in the Rajan Shahi show. It is one of the most popular shows currently airing on television with high TRP ratings.

