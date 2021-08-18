Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly's Diet Leaves Her in Tears; Watch Hilarious Video

Following a strict diet is a challenging task, even for celebrities but despite cravings, one should not give up. TV actress Rupali Ganguly, through funny Instagram Reels, shared how she is longing to eat pizza and donuts. The lead actress of the show Anupamaa is on her diet and could not eat anything besides healthy meals. In the reel, donned in a comfy blue t-shirt, Rupali first happily wishes to have Pizza and donuts but her expressions change as she starts eating salad.

To sync the emotion and make herself expressive, Rupali added Rashid Ali's evergreen song- 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi.’ The song perfectly represented the idea of the reel. In a way, the actress showcased everyone’s cravings when they are on a strict diet and are supposed to eat only healthy. Sharing it with her fans and followers, she captioned it, “Mood when you are on Diet".

Rupali who enjoys a great fan following on Instagram, keeps her fans entertained with bts moments and fun reels. The actress never misses to hop on trends and her latest take on 'Bajre Da Sitta' was loved by her fans. Along with her co-actor Alpana Buch, her version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar left netizens in splits.

She is popularly known for her role as Dr. Simran Chopra in the daily soap Sanjivani. She also gathered fame and appraisals for her character in the popular sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Currently, the actress is essaying the titular role in the television series Anupamaa. The TV show is soaring on TRP charts, and its storyline has hooked the viewer’s attention. Despite several reports of differences amongst the star cast, the show continues to bag the number one spot.

The viewers are in for some intense drama and interesting twists in its latest track as Anupamaa will be seen encouraging Kinjal to raise voice against workplace harassment.

