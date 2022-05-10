Anupamaa Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Says He is Ready to do Bold Scenes, But There is a Condition

Sudhanshu Pandey has become a household name due to the popularity of the television show, Anupamaa. Sudhanshu, who is playing the role of Vanraj, is not only ruling the television screens with his negative character but has also stepped into the world of OTT with the prequel of the show. Hotstar original ‘Anupama: Namaste America’ is getting a great response from the audience. Recently, Sudhanshu opened up about his take on the OTT platforms and the stage they have presented to the actors and the storytellers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudhanshu went candid about his views on digital platforms and the stardom OTT actors are enjoying. Calling the streaming services a growing medium, the Anupama actor said, “OTT is huge, no doubt. Having said that, even though this new medium is giving visibility to many actors, who are now getting their due, it is hard to say whether OTT actors are becoming stars or not.”

Further, comparing OTT with the early days of television, the actor expressed, “It has happened in the past with television. Gradually, the telly medium grew so much that today, TV stars are as big as film stars. But OTT is also a growing platform and sooner or later, actors who are doing well on it may also become huge stars,”

When asked about the liberty content creators are getting due to OTT platforms, Sudhanshu revealed that now through the online medium, writers can present stories with unconventional and taboo topics. He feels that OTT has broken the inhibitions which were not possible in the earlier days. As the actor is exploring the OTT stage, he is open to doing intimate scenes as well if the projects demand, but not just to get fame.

“I might consider doing bold scenes in a web project if the story demands, but not just for the heck of it," he said.

On the work front, the 47-year-old actor started his film career in 2000 with Khiladi 420. He has further worked in many films including Singham and Mardaani 2. Sudhanshu was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe. He is currently enjoying fame for his character as a male chauvinist in the popular television show, Anupamaa which stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

