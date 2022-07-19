Anupamaa Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Talks About His Character Vanraj, Says 'People Quick To Judge Him'

Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa which also stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. In the show, he plays the role of Vanraj Shah who has been portrayed as a negative character. Vanraj cheated on his wife (Anupama) and tied the knot with his girlfriend Kavya (essayed by Madalsa Sharma). Therefore, Sudhanshu’s character often faces flak on social media too.

In a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey opened up about playing the role of Vanraj and shared how people are too quick to judge him. He mentioned that the beauty of his role is that it is neither black nor white. “Some people are very quick to Vanraj but I sit back and smile because I know that these people will turn around and say, ‘yaar, ye itna bura aadmi nahin hai.’ That is the beauty of this character, it’s multi-dimensional. The only thing that I have had to keep in mind is that very thin line where I cannot be a very negative or a very positive person because that will make my character very unrealistic,” he told Pinkvilla.

