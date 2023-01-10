Anupamaa Fans Can't Keep Calm As This Intimate Picture Of ‘MaAn’ Goes Viral

The popular daily soap Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus, is presently ruling the television screens in almost every household across India. The show is topping the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings every week. Of late, the track of the show has become interesting to watch for viewers. The show is now focusing on Anupamaa and Anuj’s life as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both families.

There have been several romantic instances between the lead couple in Anupamaa. And Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s chemistry is also widely loved by their ardent fans. A lot of viewers have given them a personalised name – ‘MaAn’. Now, an intimate picture of MaAn from the show is doing the rounds on the internet. It shows Gaurav planting a kiss on Rupali’s cheek. And speculations are rife that the picture may be a dream sequence in the upcoming episode of the show.

Here are a few fan reactions to the viral image:

“Oh wow, I stopped breathing for a second!” wrote one of the fans.

Another fan page gushed, “I’m staying here today… Vertical or horizontal every way looks sexier… They can just make fire coming together…”

I'm staying here today …🔥🔥Vertical or horizontal every way looks sexier …❤️❤️They can just make fire coming together…🙈🙈#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/En8aUtmqzD— MaAn ki Sahara💝 (@iamsaahara) January 8, 2023

“‘SHANDAAR SUNDAYYYY’ MaAn Babies and Anuj baby In My Trendlist. Lots of love to my MaAn and GauRup (I want this sapna to be hakikat Pleeejjj)," added another.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj tells his childhood friend Dheeraj that Anupamaa was best friends with him before marriage, but things changed when they got married. Hearing this, Anupamaa feels heartbroken and goes inside her room. After having a meltdown, she promises to do exactly what her husband wants for their family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here