Anupamaa Holi Special: Anupama-Anuj Kapadia Turn Laal In Each-Other's Ishq, Fans Call It 'Freaking Hot!'

There’s a reason Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are everyone’s favourites. The two enjoy a massive fan following and have beaten almost every couple’s chemistry on Indian television. As they celebrate their first Holi together, MaAn fans are super excited. As fans wait for the Holi special episode, makers have now teased them with a sizzling promo.

Yes, you read it right. The production house of the show took to social media and dropped a teaser in which Anupama and Anuj Kapadia can be seen celebrating Holi. With Laal Ishq song in the background, Anu and Anuj can be seen applying colour to each other. The way they look into each other’s eyes speaks of the love and affection the two share. Remember, this is the first Holi they are celebrating after confessing love for each other. “Embossed the hues on love!" the caption read.

Watch the sizzling promo here:

The promo is winning hearts and has left fans in complete awe. The comment section is flooded with MaAn fans showering love on their favourite couple and sending them Holi wishes. Fans talked about how Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia’s on-screen chemistry is unbeatable. “Omg🔥🔥 they have set the screen on fire..N my heart toh ekdum 200 par hai..❤️❤️ I am dead..thank u so much for this," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Uff! 🔥🔥🔥… Can’t wait for this episode 🔥..maazaaa aane wala hai #MaAn ka yeh particular scene dekhkar aur unki Holi dekhkar."

While the upcoming episode will present Anupama and Anuj’s Holi celebration, in the last episode we saw how she made sure Anuj was the first person to apply the colour to her.

For the unversed, Anupama recently accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal. While she had decided to reveal the same to the Shah family, the news of Kinjal’s pregnancy changed her plan. Anupama then shifted to the Shah residence to take care of mom-to-be Kinjal, making Anuj’s wait for marriage even longer. However, Bapuji has already assured Anupama that once Kinjal is healthy, he will announce the news of Anu’s wedding with Anuj.

Happy Holi!

