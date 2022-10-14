Anupama Learns Pakhi's Lie, Cheeni-Atharva Plan To Run Away: Major Twists In Upcoming Episodes of Top Shows

The upcoming episodes of some of the top television shows will witness major twists. In Anupamaa, Pakhi’s lie will be exposed as she will be caught red-handed with Adhik by the ladies of the Shah house. On the other hand, Imlie will be seen keeping her first Karva Chauth as Cheeni and Atharva plan to run away. In Banni chow home delivery too, Yuvan’s past will be haunting him and Banni, whereas in Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hain Kisikay Pyaar Main, Virat and Pakhi will be seen accusing Sai of distorting their happiness. Check out what will happen in the upcoming episodes of top shows here:

Anupamaa: Will the supposedly calm getaway for the Shahs and Kapadias result in a nightmare for Anupama and Vanraj? This weekend Anupama is in for yet another shock when she and the other ladies of the family will bump into Pakhi and Adhik at the resort. Pakhi and Adhik will be caught stepping out of a room hand in hand. What will Anupama do next? How will she deal with the elders of the family and Pakhi?

Imlie: In the upcoming episodes, Imlie will be seen keeping her first Karva Chauth for the well-being of her husband-to-be Atharva. On the other hand, Atharva is keen to make Cheeni his wife even if it means going against his father’s will. This weekend Cheeni and Atharva will plan to escape from their families’ eagle eyes to marry in a temple. However, Rudra (Atharva’s father) will catch them red-handed. Will Imlie get to know the truth about Atharva and Cheeni? What will she do if she finds out?

Banni chow home delivery: Somebody from Yuvan’s past is ready to walk into Banni and Yuvan’s life. While it has been revealed that this new person is named Tulika, her motives are not known as of now. Will she be creating trouble in Banni and Yuvan’s married life or will she bring them closer?

Ghum Hain Kisikay Pyaar Main: In the upcoming episode, we will see Vinayak disappearing without a trace. Following this, Virat and Pakhi will be seen accusing Sai of distorting their family’s harmony. They will also question her for telling Vinayak about his adoption. Sai will be seen taking it as a challenge to bring back Vinayak. Will she succeed?

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Hai CHahatein. Preesha and Rudra will be seen planning to expose Arman. However, Arman will also learn that Preesha has had her memories back. He will be seen taking Rudra hostage in an effort to save himself. How is Preesha going to save Rudra?

