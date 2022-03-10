Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma Reacts To Anagha Bhosale's 'Too Much Politics' Claim, Says 'There Are Challenges In Every Industry'

Anagha Bhosale, who used to play the role of Nandini in the popular show Anupamaa, recently announced that she has quit acting. Talking about her decision, Anagha had alleged that there’s too much pressure and politics in the industry. Days after, Anagha’s on-screen massi aka Madalsa Sharma has reacted to her decision and has said that there are challenges in every industry.

During a conversation with BollywoodLife.com, Madalsa Sharma mentioned that there are challenges all industries and added that quitting is not an option. “It depends on every individual because there are challenges in every industry, but giving up or quitting is not an option. I mean we all face challenges in every industry, but if we have that survival attitude we managed to stay. So that indeed depends on your choice. At the and it’s all about your choice," she said.

Madalsa also talked about how her parents and family have always been very supportive of her work. Saying everyone faces some sort of challenge or other, Madalsa reiterated that quitting is not an option. “My parents have always been supportive. My family has always been rooted in this industry and this is the reason I have survived. When you get your parents to support you manage to get everything. It’s not that I have had an easy journey, I fight every day even in my day-to-day life and to survive and even in my professional life. But for me quitting was never an option," she added.

For the unversed, just a few days back Anagha Bhosale had announced her decision of quitting acting. The actress had alleged that there is a lot of hypocrisy in the industry. She had also mentioned the constant pressure of being present on social media also made her feel that she is unfit for the industry. “There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process," Anagha Bhosale told ETimes. Talking about her future plans, Anagha Bhosale had revealed that she wants to follow a spiritual journey.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show Anupamaa, Rakhi Dave made her comeback in the recent episode with the announcement of Kinjal’s pregnancy. Apart from this, Anupama too has accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal. But it will be interesting to see if Kinjal’s pregnancy will delay their wedding plans.

