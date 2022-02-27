Anupamaa Maha Episode Update: Anupama Plans To Marry Anuj Kapadia, But There's a Twist

In the upcoming episode of the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show, the Shah family will be seen celebrating Anupama’s birthday. Amid all this, Anupama too has planned to reveal that she is ready to tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia. However, a big twist is likely to disrupt her announcement.

The Maha Episode of Anupamaa will begin with Malvika announcing that she is leaving. Where? Not revealed yet. She will be seen telling her brother Anuj Kapadia that she needs a break and therefore she wishes to go away to the furthest distance. However, Malvika also assures Anuj that she’ll remain in touch with him. With a heavy heart, Anuj Kapadia bid goodbye to his sister. But, Malvika’s decision leaves Vanraj furious. He thinks that Anupama has manipulated her and therefore he plans to spoil her birthday.

Following this, the Shah family surprises Anupama with a midnight birthday celebration. Anuj Kapadia and GK join them too. After the cake cutting ceremony, Anupama announces that she will be making a big announcement during the party, the next day. This raises Anuj Kapadia’s heartbeat, who is eagerly waiting for Anupama’s response to his marriage proposal. The episode will also have several glimpses which confirm that Anupama is all set to marry Anuj Kapadia. “Main apne aur Anuj ke riste ko shaadi k naam dena chahti hu," she will be seen praying in tonight’s maha episode. Moreover, Anuj also reveals that Anupama has also been selected as a contestant for a dance reality show.

Meanwhile, Vanraj is planning to spoil Anupama’s special day. He asks Toshu to take the day off and asks him to go out and spend time with Kinjal. When Toshu tells the same to Kinjal, she refuses and tells him that her mother-in-law’s birthday celebration is more important for her. This irks Toshu and widens the differences between the two.

However, when the much-awaited moment arrives i.e when Anupama will be set to confess that she is ready to marry Anuj Kapadia, a twist will disrupt their celebration. As Anupama will proceed to the party to talk about marrying Anuj, Kinjal will fall unconscious.

Will this delay Anupama’s plan to accept Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal? What will happen to Kinjal?

