Anupamaa Makers Terminate Paras Kalnawat’s Contract, Actor Says 'My Character Was Not Growing'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 07:50 IST

Mumbai, India

If Anupamaa makers are to be believed, Paras signed celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing them.

The makers of the popular show Anupamaa have terminated the contract of Paras Kalnawat. This means that the actor, who plays the role of Samar Shah, will no longer be a part of the show. If makers are to be believed, Paras signed celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing them.

“We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors,” the show’s producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Paras Kalnawat also reacted to this and claimed that he had not signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 when the makers terminated his contract. “I am looking forward to my new journey on Jhalak … But the fact is that I hadn’t signed Jhalak when the news came out in the media. But the makers felt that I did not inform them before giving a nod to the dance reality show. I can understand their point of view that I should have taken their permission or consulted them before considering the Jhalak… offer,” he told Bombay Times.

