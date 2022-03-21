Anupamaa: Malvika aka Aneri Vajani Reveals Why She's Missing From The Show, Says 'Currently On a Break'

Aneri Vajani recently entered TRP queen Anupamaa as Malvika Kapadia aka Mukku. She was Anuj Kapadia’s sister who played cupid between him and his lady love Anupama. With time, Malvika was also shown developing feelings for Vanraj. Even though fans were really impressed with Malvika’s entry, she has now disappeared from the plot.

While Aneri Vajani is currently on a short break from Anupamaa, in a recent interview, the actress talked about the same and mentioned that her role was only a cameo. She went on to say that even though the audience liked her character initially, they could not ‘digest’ her love story with Vanraj.

“The character started as a cameo and we received good feedback. But, with time passing, maybe, viewers were not able to digest the fact that Malvika could fall in love with Sudhanshu’s character. The script was written in such a way that as time goes by, Mukku falls in love with Vanraj and there are more twists and turns. My character was also such that she was moody and did things spontaneously. So initially, people liked her, therefore I don’t have anything to complain about,” Aneri Vajani told ETimes.

The actress further mentioned that Malvika cannot be a permanent character in the show because after all it is Anupama’s story. “People forget that at the end of the day, it is Anupama’s show, so Mukku can’t always be around. My character was always a cameo, so I am happy with whatever I was dished out,” she added.

“Besides, I have hardly done shows where I have had a cameo. I would always want to play the lead in a new TV show. As of now in Anupama, my character is on a break,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show Anupamaa, in the recent episode we saw how the Shah family celebrated the festival of Holi. Amid the celebration, Anuj confessed his love for Anupama in front of everyone. Later, Rakhi Dave created a massive issue about it saying a soon-to-be grandmother is not supposed to marry. Even Baa opposed the idea of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage.

