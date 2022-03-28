Aneri Vajani's Birthday Bash: Gaurav Khanna Asks 'Mujhe Pic Mein Se Kisne Kata', Fans Say 'Aapki Anu Ne'

Aneri Vajani, popularly known as Malvika or Mukku of the show Anupamaa celebrated her Birthday on Sunday. Her friends and Anupamaa co-stars made sure that they made the day special with a surprise birthday bash. They visited her house and surprised Aneri with cake and balloons. Later, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from the birthday bash.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the pictures featured several of her Anupamaa co-stars including Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, and Aashish Mehrotra among others. Rupali’s real-life husband Ashwin Mehra also joined the celebration. In one of the pictures, Rupali can be seen hugging her on-screen sister-in-law aka Aneri. In another picture, they both can be seen laughing their heart out along with Baa aka Alpana Buch.

“Precious People, Happpppyyyy Happppyyyyy Aneri," the caption of Rupali’s post read.

Soon after Rupali shared pictures on social media, her on-screen lover aka Gaurav Khanna took to the comment section and wrote, “Mujhe pic mein se kisne kaata (Who removed me from the picture)." However, fans were quick to reply hilariously to Gaurav’s comment. While one of the fans wrote, “Aapki Anupama ne," another social media user commented, “Itne corner mein kyu khade huye Gk ji (Why did you stand in the corner GK)."

Gaurav Khanna was not the only one who jokingly expressed disappointment with the pictures, even Aashish Mehrotra (who plays the role of Toshu in the show) wrote, “M mostly blurr😂😂😂 who’s lens was it…. ?? Looks like mine only."

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, recently we saw how Anupama announced in front of everyone that she will soon tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia. “Main Anupama Joshi, Anuj Kapadia se shaadi karne jaa rahi hu (I, Anupama Joshi, is all set to marry Anuj Kapadia)," she said. Her decision comes despite Baa opposing it saying a soon-to-be grandmother cannot even think of marrying somebody.

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

