Anupamaa New Entry: Alma Hussein To Enter Rupali Ganguly's Show As Samar’s New Love Interest

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, the show revolves around a woman named Anupama who gets to know about her husband’s extramarital affair 25 years after their marriage. She then divorces him and starts an independent life. However, she soon encounters her college mate - Anuj Kapadia, and fell in love with him. Currently, the pre-wedding celebrations of Anupama and Anuj are underway in the show. However, amid all this, if reports are to be believed, there will soon be a new entry in the popular show.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein will soon enter Rajan Shahi’s show. Reportedly, the actress will be seen as Samar Shah’s (played by Paras Kalnawat) love interest. The entertainment portal further claims that Alma will be an NRI girl called Priya in the show. However, there is no official announcement regarding her entry into the show so far.

Prior to Alma, Anagha Bhosale used to play the role of Samar’s ladylove in the show as Nandini. However, she left the show in March this year claiming there’s too much pressure and politics in the industry. She also alleged that there is a lot of hypocrisy in the industry and therefore she decided to quit acting. “There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time, and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process," Anagha Bhosale told ETimes.

Talking about her future plans, Anagha Bhosale further said that she wanted to follow a spiritual journey. “I realised that it was important to break away from all this. I am more relaxed and happier at home in Pune. I want to focus on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna’s teachings. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life," she said.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

