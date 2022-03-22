Anupamaa Prequel Coming Soon? Rupali Ganguly's Show Likely To Have 11 Episodes Web Series

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is widely loved and enjoys a massive fan following. The show is on the top of the TRP chart for over a year now. It revolves around a 45-year-old woman Anupama who learns about her husband cheating her 25 years after their marriage. However, she decides to move on and live an independent life. Soon after, Anupama meets her college friend Anuj Kapadia, a rich businessman, and the two fall in love. While the show is breaking all records on television, if reports are to be believed, the makers are now planning for a prequel of the show.

Yes, you read it right. As per a report in TellyChakkar, Hotstar is planning to introduce Anupamaa’s prequel on its OTT platform soon. The entertainment portal claims that the prequel is likely to have 11 episodes and will depict Anupama and Vanraj’s relationship after 10 years of their marriage. This means that all the characters of the show including Baa, Bapuji, Samar, Toshu, and others will be seen in their younger avatars. Reportedly, in the series, audience will get to see how Vanraj used to treat Anupama ‘like a mere doormat’ during the initial days of their marriage. However, there is no official confirmation of the show’s prequel so far.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, recently we saw how Anuj Kapadia confessed his love for Anupama in front of everyone during the Holi celebration. Following this, Baa created a massive issue about it saying a soon-to-be grandmother cannot even think of marrying somebody. Baa went on to say that society will never accept it and asked Anupama to break her ties with Anuj. Vanraj and Pakhi too opposed the idea of Anupama’s wedding. This has left Anupama in a huge dilemma. Fans are now wondering if this will also mean the end of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s love story.

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

