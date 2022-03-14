Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna Dance Their Heart Out As In Latest Video, Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kroge?'

If you are Anupamaa fan, it’s not Monday but MaAn day for you. Each week, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna celebrate this day with their fans by dropping a special ‘MaAn-Day’ post on social media. This week too, the two actors are winning hearts as they decided to celebrate Holi in the MaAn day post.

Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen dancing to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar along with her on-screen love Gaurav Khanna. While Rupali wore a red saree and accessorised her look with golden jewellery, Gaurav stunned in a red kurta. Needless to say, they look cutest as they dance their heart out. The video also speaks of the bond and chemistry the two actors share even behind the camera.

“Maan-Day pe MaAn kar rahein hain HOLI-Day dance 💃 🕺🏻❤️ Do the HOLI wala dance all of u and tag us," the caption of Rupali’s post read.

The video has left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with red heart emojis. One of the fans talked about the colour of their outfit and wrote, “RED is your colour! You always look supremely gorgeous in red." Another social media user commented, “Ab to holi bhi aa gy but tumari saadi kab ayegi? (It’s Holi already, when will you two tie the knot)." “My screen is on fire!! You two omg ❤️❤️❤️❤️ awesome reel!! Rups darling nazar na lage thu thu thu," another comment read.

For the unversed, Kinjal’s pregnancy has turned into a hurdle for Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage plans. In the recent episode, Anupama decided to stay back in the Shah residence for Kinjal’s health. Therefore, causing a delay in their wedding.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly talked about trolls who say that she looks older than Gaurav on-screen and explained why there’s a reason behind this. She mentioned that Anupama is a mother of three grown-up children who struggled all her life looking after her family. Contrary to this, Anuj Kapadia is a rich businessman who lives a luxurious life, and therefore it’s okay for her character to look older.

