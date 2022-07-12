CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Impresses All With Her Expressions In Latest Episode, Fans Call It 'Incomparable'
1-MIN READ

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Impresses All With Her Expressions In Latest Episode, Fans Call It 'Incomparable'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 10:58 IST

Rupali Ganguly Plays The Role of Anupamaa In The Popular Show (Photo: Twitter)

Netizens are completely impressed with Rupali Ganguly's perfection and dedication towards work. Read on to know what they have to say.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows that has also been ruling the TRP charts for over a year now. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama in the show enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. However, her performance in the recent episode has left fans completely impressed.

In Tuesday’s episode of Rajan Shahi show, we saw Anuj and Anupama sharing an emotional scene. It all started after a giant glass broke and fell on Anuj Kapadia. While this left Anuj in pain, it also brought tears into Anupama’s eyes. Very calmly she removed the glass pieces from Anuj Kapadia’s back and hugged him.

first published:July 12, 2022, 10:58 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 10:58 IST