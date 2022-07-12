Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Impresses All With Her Expressions In Latest Episode, Fans Call It 'Incomparable'

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows that has also been ruling the TRP charts for over a year now. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama in the show enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. However, her performance in the recent episode has left fans completely impressed.
In Tuesday’s episode of Rajan Shahi show, we saw Anuj and Anupama sharing an emotional scene. It all started after a giant glass broke and fell on Anuj Kapadia. While this left Anuj in pain, it also brought tears into Anupama’s eyes. Very calmly she removed the glass pieces from Anuj Kapadia’s back and hugged him.