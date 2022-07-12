Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Impresses All With Her Expressions In Latest Episode, Fans Call It 'Incomparable'

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows that has also been ruling the TRP charts for over a year now. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama in the show enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by the audience. However, her performance in the recent episode has left fans completely impressed.

In Tuesday’s episode of Rajan Shahi show, we saw Anuj and Anupama sharing an emotional scene. It all started after a giant glass broke and fell on Anuj Kapadia. While this left Anuj in pain, it also brought tears into Anupama’s eyes. Very calmly she removed the glass pieces from Anuj Kapadia’s back and hugged him.

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">Perfection= <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RupaliGanguly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#RupaliGanguly</a> ❤️❤️❤️<br/>Your Emotional Scenes are just Incomparable… No one Even can come closer to youtalent ka powerhouse No words can describe how Briliant performer you are ❤️❤️❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Anupamaa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Anupamaa</a> <a href="https://t.co/bellhJMaQE" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/bellhJMaQE</a></p> <p>— Rupali_Fan (Shruti) (@rups_queen) <a href="https://twitter.com/rups_queen/status/1546689160869978112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 12, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Can't describe in words…what a brilliant and phenomenal potraying of fear of losing..<a href="https://twitter.com/TheRupali?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@TheRupali</a> you nailed it yet again ✨..no doubt you are unparalleled ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Anupamaa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Anupamaa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RupaliGanguly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#RupaliGanguly</a> <a href="https://t.co/DArK3GT5Ja" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/DArK3GT5Ja</a></p> <p>— Anushka✨(rups.maan.fairytale) (@anushkaprsd02) <a href="https://twitter.com/anushkaprsd02/status/1546725194727047168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 12, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rupali Just Makes me speechless with her fabulous performance Sheer Brilliance of Craft She Just Unbelievable </p> <p>In Emotional Scene No One Come Close to her When It Comes To Acting She Is Unmatchable <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRupali?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@TheRupali</a> Take A Bow What A Performance<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Anupamaa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Anupamaa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RupaliGanguly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#RupaliGanguly</a> <a href="https://t.co/Za254XSQwv" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/Za254XSQwv</a></p> <p>— Niki _I Am Waiting For You Sushant (@Sushant_niki) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sushant_niki/status/1546690452325220353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 12, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Well say ! ♥️ She really Nailed it!! Omg! Every scenes,Everything is look so real on her <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RupaliGanguly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#RupaliGanguly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Anupamaa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#Anupamaa</a> <a href="https://t.co/eEvPngKClg" rel="nofollow">https://t.co/eEvPngKClg</a></p> <p>— Marie Rose (@mariarosey27) <a href="https://twitter.com/mariarosey27/status/1546674943550947328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 12, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">I can't stop praising <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRupali?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@TheRupali</a> ma'am today.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GauRup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#GauRup</a> are MASTER of such emotional and angsty scenes Their angst scene always hot so hard<a href="https://twitter.com/iamgauravkhanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@iamgauravkhanna</a> </p> <p>|| <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/anupamaa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#anupamaa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaAn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#MaAn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AnujKapadia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#AnujKapadia</a> ||<a href="https://t.co/HgVFWept70" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/HgVFWept70</a></p> <p>— Jιყα (@Main_agar_kahun) <a href="https://twitter.com/Main_agar_kahun/status/1546669534144524288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 12, 2022</a></p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>For the unversed, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. The show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus. </p>