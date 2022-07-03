Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Poses With Her 'Precious People' and It's None Other Than YRKKH's AbhiRa

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two of the most popular shows on television. If one has been ruling the top spot on the TRP list for over a year, the other has also been dominating the second position for quite a long time. Both the shows are produced by Rajan Shahi. While Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupama, Akshara and Abhimanyu are the two protagonists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing with Akshara and Abhimanyu aka Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. The picture which seems to have been clicked inside a restaurant features Rupali in the middle with Harshad on her left and Pranali on her right. The three much-loved actors can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smile as they look into the camera. In another click, the trio was also joined by Rupali’s on-screen husband Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna. Dropping the pictures, Rupali wrote, ‘Precious People’ in the caption along with a heart-eye emoji.

Among others, Pranali was quick to drop red heart emojis in the comment section. Rajan Shahi also wrote, ‘THU THU THU’ in the comment section. “Love your bond with Harshad & Pranali,” one of the fans wrote. “Oooo itne sare pyare log,” another comment read.

This is not the first time that fans were able to see the stars of the two most popular shows together. Earlier this year, a ‘Maha Sangam’ episode of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was held when Anupama attended Akshara and Abhimanyu’s pre-wedding festivities. During the episode, Anupama was seen tapping feet with AbhiRa and explained to them the importance of love.

Just a couple of days back, Rupali Ganguly also dropped a picture with Gaurav Khanna and the team of the show. “We are just the Team ….. But you are the soul of Anupamaa @rajan.shahi.543 ❤️ Thank you for giving us this wonderful platform, this opportunity, this beautiful responsibility🙏🏻 Anupamaa for me is an emotion… my journey to self love and self worth… thank u for giving me this path to walk on….” she had written.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.