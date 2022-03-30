Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's Hard-Hitting Monologue Impresses All, Fans Call It 'Revolutionary'

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa is at an interesting point as Anupama fights her family to marry Anuj Kapadia. While Baa, Vanraj, Toshu and Pakhi are against her decision, she is adamant to tie the knot with the love of her life.

In the recent episode, we saw Anupama’s long monologue in which she gave a befitting reply to all those opposing her marriage with Anuj. She started with her elder son Toshu and questioned him for being embarrassed about her mother. She reminded Toshu of how he struggled to get a job even after a degree and how he sought help from Rakhi Dave regarding the same. Anupama then lashed out at Pakhi for always looking down on her mother. Anupama breaks down and further adds that on the contrary, she should be embarrassed for such children who cannot even realise their mother’s pain.

Advertisement

Following this, Anupama gives a befitting reply to Rakhi Dave and accuses her of disrespecting her husband all the time. Anupama reminds her that if she is going to become a grandmother soon, so is Rakhi Dave. She, therefore, asked her to not preach the lessons of respect and values to her.

Anupama speaks for herself and tells the Shah family that she is not an embarrassment. For the first time, Anupama takes a hard-hitting stand and tells everyone that they are wrong. She goes on to say that she is saying all this not because she is in Anuj’s love, but because she has realised how her family members have never respected her.

Anupama’s monologue, taking a stand for herself, exposing the Shah family and giving them a befitting reply has impressed fans. Social media is flooded with fans sharing video clips of her monologue and calling it ‘revolutionary’. “As a daughter, this hits me harder today Bcoz somewhere I too have done this mistake #Rupaliganguly mam Tq fr making me realise it," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Anupama is no more a fictional character. She has made experiential crossing into real life. @TheRupali you have brought her to life. We go through every emotion with #Anupama We live with Anupama. Thank you for being our Anupama.❣️✨ #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa."

Anupama is no more a fictional character. She has made experiential crossing into real life. @TheRupali you have brought her to life. We go through every emotion with #Anupama We live with Anupama. Thank you for being our Anupama.❣️✨ #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/3yQj9Pk2jm— MaAn (@Priscilla_0022) March 30, 2022

As a daughter This line hits me harder todayBcoz somewhere I too have done this mistake #Rupaliganguly mam Tq fr making me realise it❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jhnGGulhtc— Shriti Karn (@RupShree29) March 30, 2022

@TheRupali at the beginning of ths trk woke up & decided to portray all emos humanly possible in these 2 epis. Highlights for me:The disappointment when #Anupamaa speaks to her kids, how SHE breaks even though she's pointing out THEIR shortcomings cause that's who moms are1/10 pic.twitter.com/dVdtY7KFDV — ‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) March 30, 2022

This entire part was so heart touching, the pain which she went through in past, she felt it again, what a performance @TheRupali #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/kPjt3sGjHe— anujkapadia_gauravkhanna - Sneha (@AnujkapadiaG) March 30, 2022

Please all do watch aaj ka episode on TVshe is doing all her best and we can only recognise it and giving our time to appreciate her exemplary performance. She has putted her heart and soul in the whole scene.And we can do our bit by watching it on TV.#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/hj79UX27lU— DDS (@DDSMyOwn) March 30, 2022

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others. It is on the top of the TRP chart for over a year now.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.