Anupamaa: Samar Aka Paras Kalnawat Shakes Leg With Kinjal Aka Nidhi Shah, Fans Call Them 'Best Dever Bhabhi'

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. Whether it is Anuj Kapadia, Samar Shah, or Kinju Baby, each of these characters has become a household name and enjoys a massive fan following. These actors also often treat fans with funny behind-the-scene videos.

On Thursday, Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar Shah in the show, took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which he was seen dancing with Nidhi Shah aka his on-screen Bhabhi Kinjal. The two actors can be seen dancing their hearts out on the song Halamithi Habibo. Paras looks handsome as always in a black t-shirt paired with denim of the same colour. He also wore a grey blazer, white sneakers and goggles to add swag to his look. On the other hand, Nidhi looks absolutely gorgeous in a pink saree. Needless to say, the two look cutest in the video.

Fans are also impressed with Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah’s dance video too. The comment section of his post is flooded with fans expressing how much they loved the video. “Best reel life devar bhabhi on star plus," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Dono ab rulaoge kya (Will you make up cry now?)"

Watch Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah’s dance video here:

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia was seen proposing Anupama for marriage. In the most romantic way, Anuj holds a ring and proposes to Anupama for marriage. He tells her that it’s not because of what Baa said or that he fears society, but because he wants to take his relationship to the next step and wants to spend his life with her. Anuj further tells Anupama that she doesn’t have any compulsion to say yes and she can take her time. While Anupama is the happiest, she is also surprised to hear this and has tears in her eyes. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

