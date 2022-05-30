Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia To Adopt a Child Soon?

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia recently tied the knot and are currently on their honeymoon. The recent episode of the show begins with Anupama sitting in a nightgown. However, Anuj asks her not to worry and adds that she can wear at home whatever she is comfortable in. Anupama mentions how she is happy after their wedding when Anuj Kapadia gets upset. He tells her that he could not give her a complete family. He then talks about how his cousins live in America and reveals how he misses them.

Meanwhile, in the Shah residence, Baa gets into a heated argument with Kavya. Baa, who is already upset with Kavya meeting Anirudh, tells her that she could not sleep because Kavya has been returning home too late. Kavya then taunts Vanraj saying Anirudh will be soon investing in her start-up. This leaves Baa upset and furious. Later, Pakhi suggests that Anupama should try talking to Kavya. However, Baa refuses this idea saying the Shah family must let Anupama live happily.

The next morning, Anuj Kapadia takes Anupama to the orphanage where he spent his childhood. He gets emotional talking about his childhood days and tells Anupama how there was always a void in his heart after the demise of his parents. While the two have been discussing all this outside the orphanage, in the upcoming episode, we will see Anuj and Anupama stepping inside the shelter. They see a young orphan girl dancing which leaves Anupama fully impressed. She then appreciates the girl’s dancing skills. However, she was left shocked after the girl reveals that her name is ‘Anu’. Meanwhile, back at home, Kinjan tells Paritosh she is sure that Anupama will soon embrace parenthood.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next? Will Anupama and Anuj Kapadia adopt this little girl? Will this little girl have some connection to Anuj Kapadia?

