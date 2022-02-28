Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupama's Savage Reply To Vanraj Wins Hearts, Kinjal Reveals She Is Pregnant

In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show, the Shah family will be seen celebrating Anupama’s 45th birthday. The episode begins with Kinjal telling Bapuji that they have decorated the house and that everything is set for the birthday bash. However, Dolly reveals that Vanraj and Paritosh have gone to work and therefore they will not attend the party. To this Samar and Bapuji add that it’s good because otherwise, they would have spoiled the fun.

However, soon after, Vanraj and Paritosh return home and inform the family that they will work from home for the rest of the day. He also taunts everyone saying just because the family is celebrating an outsider’s birthday, doesn’t mean the people who live in the house will have to go out.

When Anuj and Anupama reach the Shah abode, they get surprised to see the main door closed. Vanraj opens it and takes it as an opportunity to taunt Anupama. He tells her that on the auspicious occasion of Anupama Jayanti he wanted to be the one to welcome them. Vanraj also adds that he has got an aarti too to welcome them. However, Anupama gives him a befitting reply saying aarti is for great people like him. Vanraj continues to mock her and says that finally, she has accepted that he is great. But Anupama’s savage comeback leave him feel insulted. She tells him that he is great at betraying people and great at being shameless.

The decorated house and birthday gifts leave Anupama emotional. She then visits Baa and seeks her blessings. Happy Anupama dances around and tells everyone that this is for the first time she has felt that it’s her birthday. She then goes to Paritosh, pulls him by his ear and asks him to wish her. She also asks Kavya to wish her. To Vanraj, Anupama says that she really doesn’t care if he wishes her or not because when it really mattered to her, he didn’t care, and now that he remembers it, she doesn’t care. This leaves Vanraj feel insulted, yet again.

Anupama is also excited to share the news of her and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage plans with everyone. While Anuj also is eagerly waiting for her response, the celebration gets interrupted as Kinjal falls unconscious.

Anupama and Paritosh take Kinjal to her room. She stops them from calling a doctor. When Anupama tells Paritosh that she will take care of Kinjal and ask him to join the others, Kinjal reveals that she has some news to share. She tells Anupama that she wanted to share the news of her becoming a mother to her mother first. This leaves Anupama even more happy and excited.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next. How will Anupama inform the family about Kinjal’s pregnancy and about her marriage plan with Anuj Kapadia?

