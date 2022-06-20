Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Kinjal To Face Miscarriage?

Anupama is happily living their post-marriage life with Anuj Kapadia, trying to create a balance between the Kapadia and Shah families. However, she is unaware that a massive storm is about to hit their life. In the recent episode of the show, we saw Anupama’s children – Samar, Toshu, Pakhi and Kinjal visiting the Kapadia residence. While Vanraj was not really happy about it, the children were excited to spend time with their mother.

However, in the upcoming episode, a mishap will take over everyone’s excitement and will turn it into sorrow. As Anupama dance amid the celebration, we see Kinjal meeting with a small accident. In the promo that is now also being widely shared by fans on social media, we see Pakhi accidentally pushing Kinjal, making her fall by her stomach. While there is no official confirmation so far, looks like Kinjal will face Miscarriage.

The promo has left fans curious to know about the upcoming twist of the show. While some think that Kinjal and Toshu might adopt Anu, the girl Anupama-Anuj met at the orphanage, others think that the Shah family will blame Anupama for Kinjal’s mishap.

Seems like Pakhi tripped and by mistake pushed Kinjal. But of course Anupama will be blamed — Shiva (@Shiva16816444) June 20, 2022

If they want to end the track of kinjal then please end happily. Don't blame #MaAn for this miscarriage now. Now there will be tears in Anu's eyes as she will feel guilty and I can't see her crying. God please protect our #MaAn from blame n all. #Anupamaa — Mansi sharma (@ms_sharma06) June 20, 2022

Is kinjal having miscarriage and #JalTosh adopting lil anu #Anupamaa — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) May 31, 2022

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has also been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhandhu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It airs on Star Plus.

