Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj's Evil Plot Successful, Anuj Kapadia Hands Over Business To Malvika

Recent developments in the popular show Anupamaa, have left Anuj Kapadia heartbroken. While he continued to explain to his sister Malvika why she should end her partnership with Vanraj Shah, she refused to understand. Following this, Anuj announced that he will hand over the entire Kapadia empire to Malvika.

However, in the upcoming episode, Anuj will be seen taunting Vanraj that even though he has become financially rich, he has left all relationships, especially Anupama. Vanraj too mocks Anuj and says that these things sound good when coming from a poor man’s mouth.

Following this, Anuj takes Malvika to his cabin and where she signs the ownership transfer papers. While Malvika too is left in tears, Anuj tells her that he has now given the business back to the rightful owner. He further explains to Malvika that he might have resigned from the business but he will always be her elder brother and will always take care of her. However, Malvika goes on to question why he cannot leave Anupama, leaving Anuj speechless.

Amid all this, Vanraj is the only one who is the happiest. He taunts Anupama and calls Anuj a beggar. However, Anupama gives him a befitting reply saying Anuj has given up everything of his own will.

Meanwhile, Anuj suggests Malvika not get influenced by others and leaves the cabin along with Anupama. This leaves even Malvika emotional and teary-eyed.

Moreover, K GK tells Anupamaa that Anuj came to their house because of the family and has left everything for the family. He then asks Anupamaa to never leave Anuj’s side to which she tells him that she will always be there with him.

Meanwhile, talking about Anupamaa, it is one of the most popular shows and enjoys a massive fan following. It is on the top of the TRP chart for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani, and Madalsa Sharma among other actors. It airs on star plus.

