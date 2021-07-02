Anupamaa Star Rupali Buys Luxury Car Worth Rs 14 Lakh, Says 'Be Indian Buy Indian'

Actress Rupali Ganguly recently made a major purchase, which she shared proudly on social media. Rupali took to Instagram to share a picture of her new luxury car, a red Mahindra Thar worth Rs 14.16 lakh.

The actress posed with her husband, Ashwin Verma and their SUV. She could be seen holding a large key given to new car owners. She captioned the post, “The Tall and the Short of it ! Be Indian Buy Indian, Support Indian! #ProudIndian . . #instadaily #rupaliganguly #mahindrathar #swadesi #jeep #thar #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal (sic)."

The actress, who has an active social media presence often shares pictures and videos from set. She recently shared a series of pictures where she looked stunning in a glamorous avatar.

She also shared colourful picture and expressed solidarity with the LGBTQ community after the end of the Pride Month. She wrote, “Let Love Win Every Day, Now and Forever! All Love!"

Rupali is currently leading the StarPlus serial Anupamaa, which is the top Hindi show in India according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings. Anupamaa is the remake of popular Bengali show Sreemoyi and chronicles the story of an unhappy housewife who decides to live on her own terms. The show stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra among others in pivotal roles.

Rupali rose to fame as daughter-in-law Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. A successful show when it first aired, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai has achieved a cult status over the years.

Rupali tied the knot with Ashwin in 2013 and welcomed her son Rudransh in 2015. After Rudransh’s work, Rupali took a step back from acting. Anupamaa is her comeback show after 7 years.

