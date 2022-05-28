Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Binges on ‘Garma Garam Samosas’ In Fun Reel; Watch

Rupali Ganguly enjoys quite a massive fan following on social media, and she often treats them will intriguing glimpses of her personal and professional life. The actress plays the lead role in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Rupali often amuses her huge fan following with BTS pics and videos. On Saturday, the ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ actress posted a fun video binging on ‘garma garam samosas.’

In the post shared by the Anupamaa actress, she is seen clad in a classy all-black ensemble. Her hair is open and falls freely on her shoulders. The actress is seen binging on her favourite snack as she sits on a chair. As soon as the actress realizes that the camera is on, the blushes and hides her face. She also added a line from the film Shaan in the background. The dialogue, that has been trending on social media, says, “Ajeeb janwar hai. Kitna bhi khaye bhookha he rehta hai (What kind of a strange animal it is, no matter how much it eats, it always remains hungry).”

Taking to the captions of the fun video, Rupali wrote, “Who would say a No to Garma Garam Samosas??”

Soon after the clip was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop laughing emoticons as the actress left them in splits.

One of the Rupali’s fans wrote, “I definitely can’t say NO to SAMOSA…😂😂😂😂…diet me break to bnta h… @rupaliganguly.”

Another fan wrote, “You lookingggg How….cute😍😍…samose par njr hi nahi jaaa rahi❤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A third fan commented, “So so so gorgeous❤️.”

Earlier, Rupali Ganguly had shared a gorgeous picture of herself clad in a saree. She wrote, ” Elegance with a pinch of poise, makes a perfect combination…”

In this week’s TRP report, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding plot has certainly helped the makers in retaining the audience this week too. The show which stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead has been on the top of the TRP list for over a year now. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

