Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has lately been busy promoting his newly released film Raksha Bandhan. He recently made a grand appearance on the StarPlus show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar to promote his film. On the show, Akshay danced with the actors of hit television shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, Imli, and many more. After his energetic performance, he also met up with Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, who tied rakhi to him.

During the episode, Rupali revealed that Akshay is her ‘Rakhi brother’. A promo video of the show has recently surfaced on social media, where Akshay Kumar can be seen hugging Rupali. The theme of the aforementioned episode was Bollywood Night Special. It was also dedicated to Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the love between brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, actress Rupali Ganguly has also shared two photos with Akshay Kumar on her Instagram handle from the sets of the show. She wrote, “The megastar whose stardom has not changed. A very special person. A very special bond. Reconnected after 30 years Thanks to a very special channel Star Plus and a very special film Raksha Bandhan. You are an absolute rockstar Akshay Kumar. Thank you for coming back into my life, big brother. Thank you for being so wonderful Aanand L Rai sir. Wish the world had more like you.” Soon, fans showered a lot of love on the duo in the comment section of the post. Akshay Kumar also reacted to Rupali’s post writing, “ Thank you for the wishes, kal ghar par milte hain Raksha Bandhan ke liya.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Raksha Bandhan has hit the big screens today. The movie is a family comedy-drama directed by Aanand L Rai and jointly written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape Of Good Films. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in key roles.

