Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Pets Street Dogs, Fans Call Her 'Best Maa in Reel and Real Life'

From Sanjivani to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, TV actress Rupali Ganguly has always charmed the audience with her phenomenal performances. Her arsenal is loaded with acting variations, and she truly lives each and every character. Currently, the actress is seen in the popular TV show Anupamaa, which talks about the inspiring and empowering journey of a housewife. The show is topping the TRP charts and has been on the number 1 spot for a long time. The twists and turns in the storyline have made people hooked to the show.

The show and the entire star cast including Rupali have received immense love from the audience. Their BTS moments and Instagram Reels are also equally loved by people. Most recently, a video of Rupali playing with street dogs has been winning the hearts on the internet. The clip, which was shared by a paparazzi account, showcases the actor dressed like her character, petting street dogs in Film City.

In the video, the street dogs look equally excited to see Rupali as they jump around and wag their tails. In an adorable moment in the video, a dog is seen biting Rupali’s hand, but the actress embraces him in a big hug.

Rupali has been garnering praises from netizens and dog lovers on social media. One of the users wrote that she is the “best mother" in both real and reel life. “Best maa, best bahu, best saas and best serial,” wrote a second user.

Recently, there were rumours that a new male lead will be introduced in the show, and he will essay the role of Anupamaa’s love interest. While speaking to a news portal, producer Rajan Shahi informed that the rumours were correct. However, the casting for the role has not begun. He assured that once the casting is finalised, the makers will make an official announcement.

