Anupamaa Star Sudhanshu Pandey Mourns the Demise of Show's Loyal Fan

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamaa fame mourned the loss of a loyal fan on his Instagram Story on Thursday. The deceased ran a social media fan page of the show that goes by the name @anupama_sparkale. Sudhanshu, who plays the role of Vanraj in the drama series, shared a screenshot of the fan’s Instagram handle on his social media post and sent his heartfelt condolences to the family. He further wrote that the show has lost a loyal fan and her blessings.

With 470 posts and 13.8k followers, the fan page featured specially edited pictures of the protagonist Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly. The Instagram bio also clearly expressed how much the fan admired actor Rupali as it read “Rups ki Diwani” and described her as “heaven on earth” and “angel without wings… queen without a crown.” Besides Rupali, the fan page also included creative edits of Sudhanshu, and other actors from the show like Madalsa Sharma, Arvind Vaidya, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✌❤️ (@anupama_sparkale)

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of a rift between the leading actors of the show — Sudhanshu and Rupali. However, Sudhanshu addressed the rumours and said that he and his co-star Rupali are good professionals and friends as well. In an interview with The Times of India, the actor assured the fans that all is well between them.

Sudhanshu further mentioned that a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. He said that there are several times when one does not agree on something and gets a little upset but then it is over. The disagreement, Sudhanshu opined, does not happen only with actors working on the sets, but also happens between two individuals at home. The actor added that calling a minor disagreement a “rift” or a “cold war” are too strong words to use.

