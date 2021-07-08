Sharad Kelkar Denies Being Approached for 'Anupamaa': Don't Have Dates for Daily Soaps

The daily soap Anupamaa has been topping rating charts ever since its debut on TV. The story of a doting mother, caring wife, and ideal daughter-in-law, Anupamaa is being essayed by Rupali Ganguly. The protagonist leaves her husband after discovering his extra-marital affair. In the ongoing plot, her husband, Vanraj, portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, marries his long-time girlfriend, Kavya, played by Madalsa Sharma. Recently, several reports claimed that things are not well between the star cast of the show. Though, both Madalsa and Sudhanshu had shunned such reports and had assured that all is well.

Now, a recent Pinkvilla report has revealed that the makers of the hit show are approaching several stars to play the new lead opposite Anupama in the show. Though, it has not been specified that if the new-entrant replace Sudhanshu Pandey or will he play Anupamaa's new love interest. According to the news report makers are introducing a new character to spice things up in the family drama of the popular show.

The actor, who will essay the role of Anupamaa’s new love interest, has not been confirmed but many including Sharad Kelkar, Ram Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Varun Badola, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Arshad Warsi have been approached.

Here are is the list of actors makers have reached out –

Arshad Warsi - The Bollywood actor, who impressed the audience in Asur, was offered the show but unfortunately, he refused.

Rajeev Khandelwal – Makers reached out to Khandelwal but the actor is currently busy with films and web series.

Rohit Roy – Ronit Roy has also been approached to play a lead in Anupamaa.

Salil Ankola – Karmaphal Daata Shani fame actor Sahil Ankola is also one of the options who has been reached out too.

Shakti Anand – Makers have also asked noted television actor Shakti Anand to play Anupamaa’s new love interest.

Sharad Kelkar – Kelkar, who has given back-to-back hit performances in Laxmi, Tanhaji, and The Family Man 2, has also been offered the role too. He has denied being approached for the show to India.com saying he does not have dates for a TV stint.

Varun Badola – Varun is also one of the names on the list of makers.

Vishal Singh - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vishal Singh has also been offered the role.

Ram Kapoor - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor Ram Kapoor was the first choice for the role. But the actor refused due to prior commitments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here