Anupamaa To Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twists In Upcoming Episodes of Top Shows

Following the announcement that all Star Plus shows will go on air 7 days a week, fans are super excited to catch their favourite shows with an extra dose of drama today! Right from Anupama to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meinn, fans will get to see unbelievable twists and turns in the episodes. Here is the list of TV shows and the plot twists they are set to take:

In Anupamaa, fans will see Vanraj and Anupama locate Toshu and confront him for running away with his baby- Pari. Toshu realizes his mistake and begs for one more chance from his family to prove that he will be a good father and husband. Anupama blasts Toshu and says that if he had the guts to cheat on his wife, he also needs to have the courage to apologise for his misdeeds. Will Kinjal and the rest of the family forgive Toshu and give him another chance?

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/p_VTpjSoAVE” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Whereas in Imlie we can see in the precap with a gripping twist in the story awaiting viewers- The way Ram saved the world by defeating Raavan, will Atharva be able to save Imlie from a situation of danger? Will they come closer to each other or will there be further misunderstandings between them? How will each of them- Imlie, Cheeni and Atharva respond to this situation?

While the Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lovers will see Sai entering the Chawan house again but what has compelled her to go to the Chawan home after these many years! What has forced her to take this step and go to the one place that she had successfully avoided all these years?

In Banni Chow Home Delivery, we will get to see how after taking Yuvan’s medicines Banni dulhan has started hallucinating which is why she mistakes Agastya as Yuvan and speaks to him sweetly. Yuvan sees this and feels very insecure – will this create misunderstanding between Yuvan and Banni? Will Yuvan get convinced that Agastya and Banni are perfect for each other and he’s in the way?

Yeh Hain Chahatein fans will get to see how Preesha and Rudraksh devise a plan to confront Saachi to find evidence against Armaan. Later, Rudraksh threatens Saachi, and the latter promises to help him get the proof.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, viewers will see Akshara’s performance and how Abhimanyu covers Akshara and saves her from a wardrobe malfunction.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here