Anupamaa Tops The List of Most Loved TV Shows. Know Other Series in Top 10

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma-starrer Anupama has been ruling the hearts and minds of the audience since the day it premiered on the TV screens. The series has been at the top of the TRP charts since the beginning. The show is receiving immense love and it maintained its place last week as well. Anupama remained number one in terms of audience engagement from November 15 to 21.

As per the audience engagement report released by Ormax Media, the audience spent the most amount of time or were most interested in watching Anupama. The second position was taken up by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been entertaining the audience for years. The Kapil Sharma Show has secured the third spot on the list. The fourth position was taken by dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. The show is being judged by Geeta Kapoor, Terrance Louis and Malaika Arora.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai has shocked everyone by securing a place in the top 5. The show is receiving a lot of love from the audience after the leap. The quiz reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ hosted by Amitabh Bachchan made its place in the most liked Hindi TV shows list. The show Imalie secured the seventh position on the list. It stars Sumbul Touqueer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in major roles. The eighth-place went to Remo D’Souza’s dance reality show Dance Plus 6.

Apart from this, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia-starrer Kumkum Bhagya, which has been entertaining the audience for around seven years, and ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ have also secured places in the top 10 list. The audience is liking the current track in Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. While some of the shows have been maintaining their places in the list consistently, some keep switching spots with others.

