Anupamaa Update: Anuj Kapadia's Adoption Wish Leaves MaAn Fans Divided

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj Kapadia taking Anupama to the orphanage where he spent his childhood. The newlywed couple met a girl named Anu there. The girl won Anupama’s heart with her dance performance and immediately connected with MaAn emotionally.

Amid all this, Anuj and Anupama also took the girl for a beach outing and spent some time with her. While the orphan girl was the happiest, Anuj got emotional looking at her. He informed Anupama how the girl reminds him of his childhood days and talked about the struggles he had to face because of being an orphan. He goes on to say that he does not want Anu to experience the same and therefore he wants to adopt her. This leaves Anupama shocked, and did not know how to react. Anuj too realised this and took his words back.

However, the adoption track in the popular show has left fans divided. Social media is flooded with netizens reacting to the current twist in the plot. While some people think makers have ‘ruined’ Anupama and Anuj’s honeymoon with the adoption track, others laud the show for raising another social issue.

The twist has also left MaAn fans divided. “Ek baat batao agar adoption ki baat #Anupama Ma ne kahi hoti to #AnujKapadia jhat se han kar deta tab sabko chalta lekin aaj #AnujKapadia me first time apni feelings batayi to logon se bardasht nahi ho raha (If Anupama would have talked about adoption, Anuj Kapadia would have instantly agreed. If now Anuj is saying what he feels, why are you not able to tolerate it),” one of the fans wrote.

Ek baat batao agar adoption ki baat #Anupama Ma ne kahi hoti to #AnujKapadia jhat se han kar deta tab sabko chalta lekin aaj #AnujKapadia me first time apni feelings batayi to logon se bardasht nahi ho raha ki #AnujKapadia ko to bas #Anupamaa chahiye ab ye kya drama hai seriously — ❤My Love Gaurav Khanna❤ (@lovgauravkhanna) June 2, 2022

#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia This is just so annoying the track going in Anupama, which couple plan adoption on honeymoon. Makers should concentrate on their relation build up first…. DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMA — Mansi Khera (@MansiKhera) June 2, 2022

A sudden change in the expressions of Anu from being the happiest to an unexpected shock was actually heartbreaking…

But in common was that both didn't hid their emotions and were together for eo#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia#MaAn pic.twitter.com/u3W7gUAgDZ — Shagun Bhotika (@shagun_bhotika) June 2, 2022

Anuj spent his life being grateful for the love & family he got, but when he met little Anu he realized he could give that family to another version of himself.

But he's too emotional, this decision needs to be calm and well thought out#Anupamaa — Ⓐⓝⓘⓢⓐ (@i_am_zaniamorph) June 2, 2022

Please dont take her name so seriously ….Anupamaa ke naam mein hi maa hai…please let her enjoy her life as a wife let her grow in her personal and professional life adoption can come later now please let MaAn grow

DELAY ADOPTION IN ANUPAMA — Sabita Nair (@SabitaNair9) June 2, 2022

For the unversed, Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television and has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra among others. The show airs on Star Plus.

