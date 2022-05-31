Anupamaa Update: Anupama Meets Anu, Kinjal To Face Miscarriage?

The Tuesday episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama and Anuj Kapadia visiting an orphanage. Interestingly, this is the same orphanage where Anuj also spent his childhood. The two then notice that a birthday is being celebrated in the shelter. Anuj then explains how there are several types of people who visit an orphanage – those who want to introduce their own children to the harsh realities of life, those who visit only to donate and click pictures. He mentions that if some people who visit such orphanages really care, others visit only to show off on social media. Anuj also introduces Anupama to the functioning of orphanages. This leaves Anupama emotional.

Meanwhile, at the Shah residence, Toshu is seen taking care of mom-to-be Kinjal. The couple is seen discussing motherhood. Toshu mentions how pregnancy isn’t easy and adds that he respects all women for the same. He goes on to say that he needs a daughter just like his mother Anupama or his wife Kinjal. Amid all this, Kinjal mentions that she is sure that Anupama will attain motherhood soon as well.

Later, Anupama and Anuj watch a dance performance by a little girl in the orphanage. While the girl dance to the song Hawa Hawai, Anupama reminds Anuj that it is the same song on which she was dancing when he first saw her. The girl’s dance performance leaves Anupama completely impressed.

However, an argument erupts between Anuj and a visitor in the orphanage when the latter calls a child a ‘beggar’. He gives them a befitting reply saying they should learn to respect others. He goes on to say that he will not anyone insult his ‘family members’. As the argument gets ugly, Anupama tries to calm Anuj down.

Later, Anupama meets the girl who won her heart with a dance performance. But was left surprised to know that her name is Anu as well. Anuj also gets emotional while talking to the girl as he calls his childhood days.

Meanwhile, in the following episode, Kinjal is likely to face miscarriage. We see Kinjal slipping and falling down in the precap with Paritosh’s shocked expression.

What will happen next? Will Kinjal and Toshu lose their child? Will Anupama suggest them to adopt Anu?

