Anupamaa Update: 'Mr and Mrs Kapadia' Mark New Beginning

The latest episode of Anupama begins with Anuj Kapadia trying to cheer for Anupama, who is upset due to her bidaai. The two dance to the popular song Jag Ghoomeya as Anupama’s sons – Toshu and Samar join them too. As Anupama leaves the Shah residence, she recalls some of the moments she spent there. On their way to the Kapadia house, Anupama and Anuj discuss how Bidaai is one of the most emotional and difficult moments. Following this, the newlywed couple shares an intimate scene in the car and comes close to each other.

Meanwhile, back at home, Vanraj prays for Anupama’s happy married life. He then thinks of how he will have to take care of everyone in the Shah family in Anupama’s absence. Vanraj sets several reminders in his phone – for Bapuji’s medicines, Kinjal’s health check-up, and Samar’s Sunday classes among others. Vanraj also takes note of how he will have to pay electricity bills on time and will have to manage groceries. He wonders how Anupama used to do it all by herself.

Anuj Kapadia then takes Anupama to his late parents’ house. When Anupama asks why he did not tell her about the house earlier, Anuj reveals that Malvika used to stay here. He goes on to say that he used to feel lonely in this house and therefore he used to stay in a small apartment. Anuj explains that he will not feel lonely in this house from now on because now Anupama is there with him. Anupama is further surprised to see the entire Shah family along with Devika and Gopi Kaka at the house to welcome her. Anupama’s Grah Pravesh further gets interesting as Anuj Kapadia too performs all the rituals. After entering the Kapadia residence, Anupama recalls some of her moments with Anuj.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Gopi Kaka will be seen announcing that Anuj Kapadia has named his entire business and properties to Anupama. It will be interesting to see what will happen next as Anupama and Anuj mark their new beginning.

