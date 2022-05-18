Anupamaa Update: Baa Joins Anuj and Anupama's Wedding Ceremony, Will Vanraj Follow Her Too?

Wednesday’s episode of Anupamaa begins with an emotional scene between Anupama and her children. She asks Toshu, Samar and Pakhi to take care of themselves as she will no longer be available in the Shah residence all the time. Amid all this, the children ask their mother to move forward and not worry about the Shah family anymore. Samar goes on to say that Anupama must now learn to ignore the expectations of the Shah family from her.

Following this, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia get ready for the biggest day of their lives. Anuj wore a red sherwani and paired it with maroon footwear and a green turban. While Anupama’s bridal look is kept secret till this point, she recalls the day when Anuj proposed to her for marriage and how some members of her family had opposed it back then. Meanwhile, Kavya also requests Vanraj to take part in Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding festivities. However, he refrains from the same.

Finally! Groom Anuj Kapadia arrives with his baarat. While the family welcomes the Kapadias, Rakhi Dave takes it as an opportunity to taunt Anupama’s mother. She tells her how the house belongs to Baa and adds that it’s strange that Baa isn’t there to welcome the groom. At this point, everyone is left shocked as Baa arrives with a smile on her face to welcome the groom. Anuj Kapadia hugs Baa and takes her blessings. Not just this, but the Shah’s neighbours also join the wedding.

Following this, Anupama enters the wedding venue dressed in her bridal attire. She wore a white lehenga and completed her look with a bright red dupatta and heavy jewellery. Anuj Kapadia is left stunned by the beauty of Anupama and jokes that he might faint. Vanraj, who is not a part of the wedding ceremony as of now, also stands in a corner watching Anupama’s grand entry.

Anupama further leaves Anuj Kapadia emotional and surprised as she shows him that she is wearing anklet bells. These are the same anklet bells that were gifted to Anupama by Anuj and belonged to his mother. Anuj and Anupama then dance when the former also kisses on his ladylove’s hands.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the rest of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding ceremonies will take place. However, it will be interesting to see if Vanraj will join MaAn’s big day too.

