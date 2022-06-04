Anupamaa Update: Barkha Bhabhi, Pakhi and Samar's Love Interest - New Entries In Latest Episode

The drama and entertainment in Rajan Shahi’s popular show Aaupamaa in all set to increase in the coming days. Why? Because four new characters have been introduced in the latest episode. Yes, you read it right. In the Saturday episode of the show, we saw Anuj Kapadia’s brother and sister-in-law coming back to India. Not just this, but Adhik Mehta was also introduced. His romantic relationship with Pakhi is likely to start soon.

Anuj Kapadia’s Brother and Sister-In-Law

Two more members in Anuj Kapadia’s family have been added – his brother and sister-in-law. In the recent episode, we saw the couple returning from their honeymoon only to find that Anuj’s brother and his wife have returned from America. The two couples were then seen celebrating a new beginning. However, we also noticed how Barkha was a little taken aback when she noticed Anupama’s ‘middle-class habits’.

Pakhi To Find New ‘Friend’

During the episode, we also saw Samar, Toshu and Pakhi visiting a music festival where a boy tried to come close to Pakhi. However, she was then saved by another unknown person named Rohit (played by Adhik Mehta). In the following episode, we are likely to see a romantic relationship brewing between Pakhi and Rohit.

Samar’s Love Interest To Be Introduced Too!

We also saw a glimpse of actress Alma Hussein in the episode. Even though she had very less screen time in the Saturday episode, she will soon be seen as Samar Shah’s love interest. Earlier, TellyChakkar reported that Alma will be playing the role of an NRI girl named Priya in the show.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

