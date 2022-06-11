Anupamaa Update: Barkha Insults Shah Family But Anupama Gives Her a Befitting Reply

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, the Kapadias were seen holding their housewarming ceremony. While the Shah family was invited too, they experienced an unfortunate incident upon arriving at the Kapadia’s residence.

They were stopped at the entrance by the security personnel who claim that their name is not on the guest list. When Bapuji asks the security to check his name in the list, the person mentions that he cannot allow them to enter as his name is not there on the list too. Samar also informs that it is his mother’s house, but all efforts are in vain. This leaves Vanraj furious as he alleges that the Anupama and Anuj have once again insulted them. He then gets into a heated argument with the security personnel. When Pakhi tries to call Anupama her phone was not reachable.

Later, Barkha gets to know about all this and she goes out to check what has been happening. She then insults Shahs for gatecrashing a party. When she lashes out at Bapuji, Anupama interrupts her saying he is her father. She takes a stand for the Shah family and introduces them all to her sister-in-law. Anupama then asks Barkha not to forget who they are because they will be frequently visiting the Kapadia house. Barkha then apologises to all. Anupama too apologises to Baa and Bapuji.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Barkha asking the house helps to keep the gifts that the Shahs brought under the table. Vanraj notices this but remains silent. Later, Barkha plays the music but Anupama stops it. When the former asks her the reason for the same, Anupama makes it clear that the party will only be followed by a puja. This leaves Barkha disappointed and irked.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

