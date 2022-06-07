Anupamaa Update: Hidden Motive Behind Barkha's Entry Into Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Life?

The Tuesday episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama and Anuj Kapadia enjoying some time with their brother and sister-in-law. As they sit for lunch together, Anuj asks Anupama if he should cook some Indian food for her. Anupama refuses the same and adds that she wishes to try the food that Barkha cooked. Amid all this, Gopi Kaka also comes in. Barkha gets a little surprised at the care and attention that Anuj and Anupama show towards Kaka. She even goes on to ask if Anupama cooks food for Gopi Kaka. When the newlywed couple asks Gopi Kaka to sit with them for lunch, he refuses which makes Barkha happy.

Barkha further notices the love between Anupama and Anuj and gets jealous of it. When Barkha mentions that she wishes to change some interiors of the house, Anuj interrupts saying she must take permission from the owner of the house – Anupama.

Meanwhile, Pakhi was seen interacting with Adhik at the music festival. As Adhik tries to flirt with her, Toshu notices and gets into a heated argument with him, considering he was teasing Pakhi. As Toshu holds Adhik by his collar, Pakhi tells him that he was the one who actually helped her from eve-teasers. They all leave from there.

Back at home, Vanraj tells Bapuji that he is insecure about losing his children. He tells his father that he does not wish to lose his children after losing Anupama.

At the Kapadia residence, Anuj’s brother tells him that he has shut his business in America. This leaves Anuj shocked. However, Barkha explains that Ankush does not want to stay away from his own people and from his own nation. While there’s a hint that Barkha is lying, an innocent Anupama thinks that they have left their entire business to be with Anuj and her. Barkha further adds that they have also started looking for a house in India. A disappointed and angry Anuj asks them to stay with them. Anupama too adds that they all should stay together. As Barkha argues that there will be trouble if they stay together, Anupama and Anuj request insist them not to live separately. It is then revealed that the boy (Adhik) and the girl (Sara) whom Samar and Pakhi met are Ankush and Barkha’s children. However, amid all this, there is also a hint that it is all a part of an evil plot by Barkha and Akush.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see Barkha urging Ankush to ask for his rights in Anuj Kapadia’s business.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.