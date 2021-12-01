CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IPL#Bollywood#Parliament
Home » News » Movies » Anupamaa Update: Kavya Planning To Sell Shah House? Big Twist Ahead
1-MIN READ

Anupamaa Update: Kavya Planning To Sell Shah House? Big Twist Ahead

The family is planning to get the two married again on their 50th wedding anniversary.

The family is planning to get the two married again on their 50th wedding anniversary.

In the last episode, the family was seen excluding Kavya from planning the celebrations for the special occasion.

Entertainment Bureau

The audience will soon get to see a wedding in the popular show Anupamaa as the good times are back in the Shah family with the celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary of Baa and Babu Ji.

The entire family is engrossed in preparations for the special day. The family is planning to get the two married again on their 50th wedding anniversary. While everyone is happy, Kavya looks stressed. Even after getting the Shah house in her name, the family members are ignoring her.

In the last episode, the family was seen excluding Kavya from planning the celebrations for the special occasion.

And now, Kavya will be seen arguing with Vanraj as their relationship faces a test. While Kavya keeps trying to talk to Vanraj, he keeps ignoring her. Vanraj leaves Kavya alone in the room and goes to sleep outside, on the couch. A new twist is about to come in the upcoming episodes of the show.

RELATED NEWS

Things will be sorted between Ba and Anupamaa and the former will also accept Anuj. Ba and Babu Ji will be married again. Hence, all the rituals of the wedding will be performed on the show. Besides, Anupama will prepare the mehndi for Ba’s ceremony.

All this, especially the presence of Anupama once again in the house, will have Kavya seething with anger. But now Anupamaa will not listen to Kavya quietly.

Anuj and Gopi Kaka will also be attending Ba and Babu Ji’s wedding. Vanraj, too, will keep his anger in control. Ba will also be making some shocking announcements. According to reports, Kavya will also be seen planning to sell the Shah house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 01, 2021, 12:53 IST