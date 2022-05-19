Anupamaa Update: Makers Smartly Answer Trolls Who Are Finding Faults In 'MaAn Ki Shaadi'

The wedding ceremony of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia is currently underway. Just a few days back, some of the fans of the popular show expressed disappointment with the Mehendi special episode and alleged that it was badly executed. Days after, the makers of the show seem to have smartly answered those who are finding faults in television’s much-awaited wedding.

In the recent episode, Pakhi, Devika and Toshu discuss the buzz around ‘MaAn Ki Shaadi’ on social media. Toshu mentions how MaAn Ki Shaadi has become a hashtag and is being followed by all on social media. Pakhi adds how several people are also joining Anupama and Anuj’s fandom. As they discuss what is being said on social media, Devika mentions how people are also complaining about ‘bad clothes’ or about Baa’s presence at the wedding. Toshu then smartly says how people complain only to those who they love.

The three further discuss how there is ‘too much hatred’ for Baa. Toshu then addresses how people are upset with his father Vanraj, who is being called a ‘forest king’ on social media.

Following this, Toshu, Pakhi and Devika read positive comments on social media. They mention how people are saying that ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’ is bringing a revolution in society. Toshu then thanks social media as he says that Anupama and Anuj’s love story has touched several people’s hearts.

For the unversed, after the Mehendi special episode of the show, fans took to social media and expressed disappointment. They alleged that the makers of the show are paying too much attention to Vanraj’s negativity amid Anupama and Anuj’s wedding. Others also claimed that the Mehendi episode ‘spoiler their mood’ because of the bad execution.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television and has also been ruling the TRP chart for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others.

