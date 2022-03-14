Anupamaa Wedding Update: Anupama and Anuj Get Blessings For Their Marriage, Will They Tie The Knot Soon?

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s fans are eagerly waiting for the day when the two will tie the knot. Recently, Anupama accepted Anuj’s marriage proposal and told him that she cannot wait to be with him. However, Kinjal’s pregnancy turned into a hurdle for their marriage plans as Anupama had to shift to the Shah residence. However, in the upcoming episode, Anupama and Anuj will get blessings for their marriage.

The episode begins with a massive argument between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia after the latter won a deal which Vanraj was also hoping to get. However, Anupama also takes a stand for Anuj and gives a befitting reply to Vanraj. When Baa blames Anupama and Anuj for destroying her son’s life, Anupama tells her that it was Vanraj who destroyed her life instead. Baa goes on to say that Anupama’s divorce with Vanraj has not changed anything and that she still looks happy. However, Anupama explains that she is strong and independent and is somebody who does not wish to waste her entire life over what Vanraj did.

Following this, Toshu also blames Anupama for losing the deal and drags in Kinjal’s pregnancy. He mentions how his child is bringing in bad luck and reiterates that he does not want to become a father for now. Toshu talks about how the family will have to face financial issues if Kinjal’s child is born. He goes on to call his child a burden and says that the child will put an end to all his aspirations. As Toshu crosses all limits, Vanraj too slaps him.

Later, Anupama visits Anuj Kapadia to celebrate his business deal. He cooks a dessert for him. As the two spend quality time in a garden, eunuchs offer them blessings saying they will marry soon.

For the unversed, earlier Bapuji also assured Anupama that once Kinjal’s health is better, he will announce her marriage with Anuj Kapadia.

What will happen next? Will Anupama and Anuj Kapadia tie the knot soon?

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and is on the top of the TRP list for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma among others.

