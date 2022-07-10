Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra Talks About Being a Part of Rupali Ganguly's Show: '10 Years of My Hardwork...'

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. From Anupama to Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj, Paritosh and even Rakhi Dave, each character of the show enjoys his/her own massive fan following. Recently, Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Paritosh Shah in the show, talked about his character and mentioned how he is finally happy to get such a role after 10 years of hard work in the industry.

“It’s been 10 long years of my hard work and dedication that finally I’m enjoying to play such a beautiful role of Paritosh, and it has clicked for me. My audience are loving and appreciating me. Personally, I’m also enjoying to play so many layers in a single character,” he said as cited by E-Times.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>