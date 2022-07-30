Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Rumours of His Exit From The Show

Ever since Gaurav Khanna joined Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa, he has become everyone’s favourite. In the show, he plays the role of Anuj Kapadia and his on-screen chemistry with Anupama (essayed by Rupali Ganguly) is widely loved by all. However, from the last few days, the reports of Gaurav Khanna quitting Anupamaa have been making headlines. While the rumours left MaAn have already left fans worried, Gaurav Khanna has himself broken silence about the same.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Gaurav shared that he is fully dedicated to the popular show. “I will just say that I am completely dedicated to Anupamaa and I have full trust in Rajan Shahi’s version of Anuj. I am fully committed to the show,” he said.

On being asked about his screen time being reduced, Gaurav said, “When the character was narrated to me, I knew this character was going to be different from what audiences have been watching on TV so far. That’s why Anuj Kapadia’s role became so dear to people.”

When asked if less screen time bothers him, Gaurav mentioned that he is rather thankful for playing the iconic character of Anuj Kapadia. “I have been in the industry for a long time and I feel this show is different and I am lucky to be part of it. Once or twice in this lifetime does an actor get an opportunity to play an iconic role on TV and I am thankful for that,” the actor said.

While Gaurav Khanna has made it clear that he will not quit the show, recently, Paras Kalnawat was ousted from the show. His contract was terminated after the makers alleged that he signed celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing them. Paras also reacted to his termination and said that he had not signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 when the makers terminated his contract.

